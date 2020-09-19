Advertisement

NC Democratic Party Chairman among many in country to honor memory of Justice Ginsburg

People gather at the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.
People gather at the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Following news of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin released a statement on the loss and her life.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and career were a testament to the very battle for justice and equality in our county,” Goodwin said.

He added that throughout her legal career, Justice Ginsburg blazed trails and shattered glass ceilings. Her life of public service has fundamentally changed our country’s trajectory for the better, and her commitment to justice serves as an example for all Americans looking to make a difference in this world.

Goodwin said, “Tonight, we have lost a giant in the struggle for a more fair and equitable America. While Justice Ginsburg has left us, her legacy will live on for decades, and her spirit will inspire millions of Americans for generations to come.”

