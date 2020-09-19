MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are seeking the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 252-789-4555 or Martin County Crime Stoppers at 252-792-8800.

Do you recognize this individual? He is wanted in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins. A reward is being... Posted by Martin County Sheriff's Office - Tim Manning, Sheriff on Saturday, September 19, 2020

