Man wanted in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins

MCSO break-in suspect
MCSO break-in suspect(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are seeking the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 252-789-4555 or Martin County Crime Stoppers at 252-792-8800.

Posted by Martin County Sheriff's Office - Tim Manning, Sheriff on Saturday, September 19, 2020

