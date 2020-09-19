Advertisement

Governor Cooper orders flags at half-staff honoring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - In addition to U.S. Flags lowered to half-staff, Governor Roy Cooper has echoed those U.S. orders and ordered North Carolina state facilities to lower flags to half-staff also. The banners will be lowered until sunset on internment date in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away Friday evening.

The Cooper administration said the Chief Justice was a feminist icon to many, dedicating her life to public service and advocacy for social justice and gender equality. She was the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court of the United States, where she served for more than 27 years.

Governor Cooper said, “The country has lost a fervent icon of equal rights in the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a legal pioneer for women’s rights who insisted on fair treatment for all. Our hearts are with her family and her fellow justices on the Supreme Court. The Court must continue her legacy of justice and fairness.”

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

