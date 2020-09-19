Farmville free bike clinic offers kid’s helmet fittings, tune-ups, and more

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A bicycle repair clinic is underway in Farmville.

Participants can receive a free, basic bike tune-up, learn how to fix a flat tire, and learn from seasoned mechanics as well.

Kid’s helmet fittings are also available while supplies last.

The event is at Bennett Memorial Park on South Main Street, in Farmville, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The clinic is presented by Farmville Public Library, The Local Cycling Community, Farmville Parks and Rec, Farmville Police, and Greenville Bike Co.

Face coverings and hand sanitizer will be available, and social distancing will be enforced.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.