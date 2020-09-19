EF-0 Tornado Confirmed in Pamlico County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

The National Weather Service out of Newport confirmed an EF-0 tornado came through Pamlico County very early Friday morning. The damage occurred at around 1:33 am about 3.5 miles southwest of Lowland. The survey also revealed maximum wind speeds reached 70 mph with a path length of a tenth of a mile. WITN meteorologists were on air during the time of this tornado warning as the circulation continued north of the Pamlico River and into Mainland Hyde County. No further damage has been reported at this time. A number of tornado warnings were issued Thursday evening and early Friday morning as the remnant circulation from Sally moved across ENC.

