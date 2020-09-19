Advertisement

Congressman Greg Murphy mourns the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away Friday in Washington, D.C. from pancreatic cancer. Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. issued a statement in response to learning of the death of Justice Ginsburg.

Dr. Murphy said, “Tonight we mourn the loss of a longtime public servant, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I may not have agreed with some of her legal opinions, but her service to this country transcended politics. She broke barriers for many female public servants in this country, which cannot be emphasized enough. Her legal opinions reflected her deeply held convictions about the Constitution and federal law. Her death will be deeply mourned.”

