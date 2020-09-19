Chowan University offers new program to students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new program will begin in 2021 at Chowan University, to help mold them for jobs in the future.

The Chowan University Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership was approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges(SACSCOC).

According to a press release, the program is designed to provide graduates with knowledge and skills necessary for upper-level management positions and expertise to further their organizations' mission.

The University says it’s the new program is the first in the region.

“This has been in development for some time now, and Chowan plans additional graduate programs in the future. This new program is consistent with our mission to provide high-quality undergraduate and graduate programs to the region. It is also our first online program.”

The 30 semester hour curriculum for the program will be delivered from the Chowan University Campus but primarily will be online.

“In this program, students will examine existing knowledge on leadership issues and trends and apply this knowledge to the benefit of their organizations. Students will learn effective communication, trends in diversity, conflict resolution, and financial management to lead changes in their own workplace.”

According to the press release, In order to qualify for admission into the new program, the student must have received their bachelors degree from a regionally accredited institution of higher learning with a minimum GPA of 2.5 and show the potential for study of organizational leadership at a graduate level by submitting a current resume and personal statement.

