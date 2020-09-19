Advertisement

Chowan University offers new program to students

Chowan University entrance
Chowan University entrance(WITN)
By Amber Lake
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new program will begin in 2021 at Chowan University, to help mold them for jobs in the future.

The Chowan University Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership was approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges(SACSCOC).

According to a press release, the program is designed to provide graduates with knowledge and skills necessary for upper-level management positions and expertise to further their organizations' mission.

The University says it’s the new program is the first in the region.

The 30 semester hour curriculum for the program will be delivered from the Chowan University Campus but primarily will be online.

According to the press release, In order to qualify for admission into the new program, the student must have received their bachelors degree from a regionally accredited institution of higher learning with a minimum GPA of 2.5 and show the potential for study of organizational leadership at a graduate level by submitting a current resume and personal statement.

For more information, visit:

Chowan University

