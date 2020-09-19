Chief Justice Cheri Beasley on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - From the Governor to North Carolina’s Chief Justice, comments are pouring in on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley said Friday evening that the country has suffered a significant loss.

“Our country has lost a great jurist in Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a trailblazer whose commitment to justice and equality was matched only by her principled protection of our constitution. My prayers are with her family as they grieve her loss and celebrate her legacy,” Justice Beasley said," Chief Justice Beasley said.

