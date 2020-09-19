Advertisement

Beta spurs hurricane watch for Texas, expected to strengthen

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 12:20 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Teddy, center, in the Atlantic, Tropical Depression 22, left, in the Gulf of Mexico, the remnants Paulette, top right, and Tropical Storm Wilfred, lower right. Forecasters have run out of traditional names for the Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical Storm Wilfred, the last of traditional names, officially formed little more than an hour before subtropical storm Alpha, prompting the hurricane center to tweet “get out the Greek alphabet.”(NOAA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — A hurricane watch was in effect early Saturday for coastal Texas as Tropical Storm Beta gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico during an exceptionally busy Atlantic hurricane season.

Beta was 310 miles (500 kilometers) east of the mouth of the Rio Grande with maximum sustained winds at 60 mph (95 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. Forecasters said the storm was expected to become a hurricane on Sunday.

The hurricane watch was issued from Port Aransas, Texas, to High Island, Texas. Also in effect were a storm surge watch from Port Mansfield, Texas to High Island; and a tropical storm watch from south of Port Aransas to the mouth of the Rio Grande, and east of High Island to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Forecasters were predicting up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) of storm surge along parts of the Texas coast that included Baffin Bay, Corpus Christi Bay, Galveston Bay and more. Wind, heavy rainfall and life-threatening surf and rip current conditions were also expected with the storm.

Forecasters ran out of traditional storm names on Friday, forcing the use of the Greek alphabet for only the second time since the 1950s.

Alpha was a post-tropical cyclone Friday night after bringing rain to Portugal. Tropical Storm Wilfred remained at sea but was 830 miles (1,340 kilometers) west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph (65 kph).

Meanwhile, Hurricane Teddy remained a powerful hurricane into Saturday, with maximum sustained winds at 130 mph (215 kph). Teddy was centered 695 miles (1,120 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda less than a week after Hurricane Paulette made landfall in the wealthy British territory. Large swells from Teddy were forecast to impact the Lesser Antilles, the Greater Antilles and the Bahamas, and later Saturday were to spread to Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast.

Parts of the Alabama coast and Florida Panhandle were still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Sally, which roared ashore on Wednesday. At least two deaths were blamed on the system, and hundreds of thousands of people were still without power late Friday.

