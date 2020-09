MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in the eastern Atlantic, the latest storm in an active hurricane season.

Tropical Storm #Wilfred Advisory 1: Wilfred Forms in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic. Get Out the Greek Alphabet For the Rest of 2020. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 18, 2020

