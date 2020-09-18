Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in the deep Atlantic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The entire 21 name list of the 2020 hurricane season has officially been exhausted. The area of low pressure in the deep Atlantic has become the 21st named storm of the season with T.D. 22 expected to reach tropical storm strength later today.

The running list of 2020 hurricane names. (Charlie Ironmonger)

Remnant Low, Sally

Sally has lost all characteristics and is now a frontal low. This will help us return to a more fall like feel as we head through the weekend. Rainfall for locations closer to the water saw the 2″ to 4″ Sally was predicted to drop, where as locations further north saw about half an inch to and inch. This has lead to an adjustment to projected river levels, decreasing the threat of wide spread river flooding over the coming days. While river levels will still rise, we’ll see more rivers avoid flood stage due to the coastal soaking. Winds will be breezy through today as Sally pulls away from the East, ushering in cooler air behind its attached cold front.

The radar estimated 36-hour rainfall totals from the remnants of Sally (9-18 8 a.m.) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Category 4 Hurricane Teddy

Hurricane Teddy currently resides in the deep Atlantic with 130 mph sustained winds. The system is moving to the northwest and will continue on this track over the next day or so. It is expected to intensify over the next day or two then slowly weaken before threatening Bermuda. The center of Teddy will stay 300+ miles off of our coast, however the strength and broad nature of Teddy will cause heavy swells in the ocean. Those swells will crash along our beaches this weekend and next week, keeping dangerous surf conditions intact over the next 8 days. A steady northeast breeze and King tides caused by the new moon will make the high tides higher than normal this weekend.

The official track of Hurricane Teddy as of the 11 a.m. update. (9-18) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Tropical Storm Wilfred

The area of low pressure in the deep Atlantic that was showing a medium chance of being named this morning has seen a boost in its wind speeds over the last few hours. It is now Tropical Storm Wilfred and will continue to cross the Atlantic over the next several days. The system’s strength forecast shows minimal intensification over the next few days. It is expected to die out before it reaches the Caribbean, dropping to an extra-tropical low by Tuesday morning. There are no land masses in the path of Wilfred.

The official track of Tropical Storm Wilfred as of the 11 a.m. update. (9-18) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Tropical Depression #22

Tropical Depression 22 has developed on the western side of the Gulf of Mexico. There is a high likelihood that this will be Alpha, the first greek lettered named storm of the 2020 hurricane season. The center of the storm itself will pull an S turn, grazing the Texas coastline, dumping rain down along the Gulf Coast. It is forecasted to reach hurricane strength early next week before weakening as it skirts the Texas coast line.

The official track of Tropical Depression 22 as of the 11 a.m. update (9-18) (Charlie Ironmonger)

