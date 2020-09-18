Advertisement

Some sticky situations with absentee by mail ballots

Mail-in ballots
Mail-in ballots(MGN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, some 830,000 absentee by mail ballots have already gone out to voters. But, we’re now beginning to hear about some sticky situations with a handful of ballots.

Rosalie Majkowski, a Pine Valley resident, said when she and her son went to mail their ballots back to the New Hanover County Board of Elections, they found the ballot return envelopes were already partially sealed.

“We went to open the envelopes, and they wouldn’t open,” she said. “So I got a knife, and my son said, Stop, because if you do anything, they might think it’s fraudulent, and they won’t accept your ballot.”

Another voter reported their return envelope was stuck to the ballot itself, and despite trying carefully to remove it, the envelope tore and stuck to the ballot.

New Hanover Elections Director Rae Hunter-Havens said they’ve had a couple of dozen reports of sticking envelopes out of the roughly 3,200 ballots that have come back.

“We did receive some phone calls in the days following that a few voters were reporting that the container return envelopes and their ballot packages may have been sealed shut, or maybe partially sealed shut,” she said.

New Hanover County isn’t the only place with the sticky ballot problem. Both Pender and Columbus counties reported a handful of reports of sticking ballot envelopes.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Board of Elections said they’d received a few calls about the issue from around the state, but they don’t think it is a widespread issue.

They said It’s unclear precisely what is causing the envelopes to stick.

Pender and Columbus county officials thought it could be how their ballot packets were stuffed but said there had been times water has damaged ballots in the past.

Elections officials recommend beginning the absentee ballot process as early as possible to handle any issues ahead of Election Day. Voters should feel comfortable going to their board of elections office with any concerns with their ballot.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

House Speaker Tim Moore claims democratic candidate Brian Farkas wants to defund police, Farkas says that’s a lie

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Amber Lake
House Speaker Tim Moore was in Greenville Thursday because he claims that Pitt County House Democratic candidate, Brian Farkas signed a pledge to defund the police.

News

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office seeking help to find drive-by shooting suspect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office seeking help to find drive-by shooting suspect

News

Lt. Governor, Republicans respond to governor’s school decision

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Lt. Governor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest, and other state Republican leaders, are responding to Governor Cooper’s decision to allow students in grades K-5 to return to school.

News

Garden Lovers’ Weekend set for Tryon Palace

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Fall Heritage Plant Sale at Tryon Palace has been scheduled for next month.

Latest News

News

Greene Lamp hosts food giveaway in Kinston

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
People lined up in the rain in Kinston Thursday to receive some free food that one organization gave away to help people in need.

News

North Carolina sees recording breaking year for tourism spending in 2019

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stacia Strong
While 2020 is not expected to break any tourism spending records, 2019 did. The state of North Carolina saw visitor spending top $26.7 billion dollars, that’s a 5.6% increase over 2018 and a new record.

News

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigating swastika mowed into front lawn

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigating swastika moved into front lawn.

News

Body found in rural Virginia could be missing Raleigh man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Body found in rural Virginia could be missing Raleigh man

News

Greenville service organizations donate personal protective equipment to community

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Greenville service organizations donate personal protective equipment to community

Weather

Tornado Watches and Flash Flood Watches in effect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
A tornado watch has been issued for portions of the area