Some sticky situations with absentee by mail ballots

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, some 830,000 absentee by mail ballots have already gone out to voters. But, we’re now beginning to hear about some sticky situations with a handful of ballots.

Rosalie Majkowski, a Pine Valley resident, said when she and her son went to mail their ballots back to the New Hanover County Board of Elections, they found the ballot return envelopes were already partially sealed.

“We went to open the envelopes, and they wouldn’t open,” she said. “So I got a knife, and my son said, Stop, because if you do anything, they might think it’s fraudulent, and they won’t accept your ballot.”

Another voter reported their return envelope was stuck to the ballot itself, and despite trying carefully to remove it, the envelope tore and stuck to the ballot.

New Hanover Elections Director Rae Hunter-Havens said they’ve had a couple of dozen reports of sticking envelopes out of the roughly 3,200 ballots that have come back.

“We did receive some phone calls in the days following that a few voters were reporting that the container return envelopes and their ballot packages may have been sealed shut, or maybe partially sealed shut,” she said.

New Hanover County isn’t the only place with the sticky ballot problem. Both Pender and Columbus counties reported a handful of reports of sticking ballot envelopes.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Board of Elections said they’d received a few calls about the issue from around the state, but they don’t think it is a widespread issue.

They said It’s unclear precisely what is causing the envelopes to stick.

Pender and Columbus county officials thought it could be how their ballot packets were stuffed but said there had been times water has damaged ballots in the past.

Elections officials recommend beginning the absentee ballot process as early as possible to handle any issues ahead of Election Day. Voters should feel comfortable going to their board of elections office with any concerns with their ballot.

