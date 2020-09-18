Saving Graces: Diva and Gigi

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There are two adorable kittens in the Greenville area who need new homes.

Diva and Gigi are both with Saving Graces 4 Felines. Volunteers say they need a little time to build trust with people. They say Diva loves chin scratches and soft blankets, and even hands that smell like bacon might help with building trust!

Gigi is a little more shy, but loves sleeping next to her human once she comes out of hiding. They’re in PetSmart for the next three weeks starting Sunday.

