Saving Graces: Diva and Gigi

Diva and Gigi are with Saving Graces 4 Felines and need new homes!
Diva and Gigi are with Saving Graces 4 Felines and need new homes!
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There are two adorable kittens in the Greenville area who need new homes.

Diva and Gigi are both with Saving Graces 4 Felines. Volunteers say they need a little time to build trust with people. They say Diva loves chin scratches and soft blankets, and even hands that smell like bacon might help with building trust!

Gigi is a little more shy, but loves sleeping next to her human once she comes out of hiding. They’re in PetSmart for the next three weeks starting Sunday.

You can see the kittens they have for adoption by clicking here.

