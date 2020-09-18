Advertisement

Permit for water treatment system issued for Chemours site

water quality
water quality(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality has issued a permit for a water treatment system at the Chemours Fayetteville Works site to remove so-called forever chemicals from a contaminated stream.

The department said in a press release on Friday that the stream flows into the Cape Fear River. The system is required to remove at least 99% of PFAS from the stream and be operational by September 30.

PFAS are used to make many consumer and industrial products. They’re known as ``forever chemicals'' because they are slow to break down.

Researchers say they’re a threat to human health.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

