Permit for water treatment system issued for Chemours site

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality has issued a permit for a water treatment system at the Chemours Fayetteville Works site to remove so-called forever chemicals from a contaminated stream.

The department said in a press release on Friday that the stream flows into the Cape Fear River. The system is required to remove at least 99% of PFAS from the stream and be operational by September 30.

PFAS are used to make many consumer and industrial products. They’re known as ``forever chemicals'' because they are slow to break down.

Researchers say they’re a threat to human health.

