Onslow County Sheriff’s Office seeking help to find drive-by shooting suspect

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies say someone shot into a newspaper carrier’s vehicle early Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office now asks for help to identify a person deputies believe may have information about the drive-by shooting.

Deputies say the shooting happened at about 4:00 a.m. September 16 in the area of 9 Mile Road and Hewitt Road in Onslow County. The victim reported that a car followed her closely, then began shooting at her vehicle. According to deputies, bullets hit her vehicle, but the victim did not sustain any injuries.

The pictured vehicle is described as a later model silver 4-door sedan with very dim yellow headlights. Investigators say at the time of the shooting, four to six people were inside the vehicle and may have information about the shooting.

Deputies want you to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information. You can call the office at 910-455-3113, Detective Hipple at 910-989-4040, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. They ask that you refer to case 2020-011328 when calling.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for valuable information that leads to an arrest.

Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.

