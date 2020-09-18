Advertisement

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigating swastika mowed into front lawn

The call came in around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at a home outside of Richlands.
A swastika was mowed into the front lawn owned by a black family on Gum Branch Road outside of Richlands.
A swastika was mowed into the front lawn owned by a black family on Gum Branch Road outside of Richlands.(Brandon Hardison)
By Liam Collins
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a swastika was found mowed into the lawn of a home belonging to a black family outside of Richlands.

The call came into the Onslow County Sheriff’s office at around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at a home outside of Richlands.

The owners say they inherited the home from their family, but don’t live there yet.

“We’re just trying to find out why,” said Tapresha Cummings, the cousin of the owner of the property. “My grandparents' home was ruined in Hurricane Florence. As a family we are slowly starting to do renovations for the home. And, somebody took it upon themselves to put this in the yard.”

It happened in the 6900 block of Gum Branch Road outside of Richlands. In a facebook post from the Onslow County NAACP, the organization claimed sheriff’s deputies told the homeowner if a suspect could not be identified by the victim, there was not much that could be done.

Original Complaint Report: We are currently looking into a complaint of trespassing, which included destruction of...

Posted by Onslow County NAACP Branch on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

“At that particular time that may be true,” said Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller. “Because the officer that responded took the initial report.”

Sheriff Miller said they are considering criminal charges as a hate crime, but don’t have any suspects they’re able to release at this time.

“It’s evil, it’s criminal. It’s not tolerated,” said Sheriff Miller.

It’s another hate-filled incident, according to Cummings, who wants whoever destroyed her family’s property punished.

“In remembrance of my grandparents,” said Cummings. “Because, they worked hard for this home for somebody to come out here and do this in their yard.”

Sheriff Miller is encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

