Onslow County Schools to vote to send elementary schools fully in-person

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County elementary students could head back fully in-person soon.

The Onslow County Board of Education is expected to vote in a special meeting called Monday on a plan to send elementary school students back to fully in-person learning as early as October. School Board Chair Pam Thomas told WITN News she expects that vote to pass.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that local school boards could choose Plan A for their elementary schools. He previously said the least restrictive plan local school boards could choose was Plan B, a mix of in-person and online learning

The board had previously approved Plan B, to send students back in-person for two days a week and in-person for three days.

Thomas told WITN News she expects the switch to happen in the beginning of October to give the district time to adjust to the switch.

The special school board session is scheduled for Monday, September 21 at 1 p.m.

