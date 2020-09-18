Advertisement

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

A report says that the obesity among U.S. adults has hit an all-time high.
A report says that the obesity among U.S. adults has hit an all-time high.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to a report released Thursday by the non-profit organization Trust For America’s Health, the obesity rate in the United States has hit a new record.

The report states the U.S. adult obesity rate passed the 40% mark for the first time, standing at 42.2%.

The report found the rate of childhood obesity is also on the rise. The latest data shows 19.3% of those from 2 years old to 19 years old are obese.

Obesity comes with serious health consequences including an increased risk of COVID-19 complications.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

Weather

Tornado Watches expired; Moderate showers through noon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Sally will exit on Friday morning taking the clouds and rain with it

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
The rainy, yet upbeat ceremony included a mix of in-person and recorded speeches.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Farmers to Families Food Box adds $1 billion to program; lawmakers question if people in need are getting the food

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Farmers to Families Food Box adds $1 billion to program; lawmakers question if people in need are getting the food

News

NCEL 09-17-20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

National

‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday on felony charges of production of child pornography.

National

‘Forrest Gump’ author Winston Groom dead at 77

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Winston Groom, the author of the novel “Forrest Gump” that was made into a six-Oscar winning 1994 movie that became a pop cultural phenomenon, has died.

News

Some sticky situations with absentee by mail ballots

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, some 830,000 absentee by mail ballots have already gone out to voters. But, we’re now beginning to hear about some sticky situations with a handful of ballots.

News

House Speaker Tim Moore claims democratic candidate Brian Farkas wants to defund police, Farkas says that’s a lie

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
House Speaker Tim Moore was in Greenville Thursday because he claims that Pitt County House Democratic candidate, Brian Farkas signed a pledge to defund the police.