North Carolina sees recording breaking year for tourism spending in 2019

By Stacia Strong
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - While 2020 is not expected to break any tourism spending records, 2019 did. The state of North Carolina saw visitor spending top $26.7 billion dollars, that’s a 5.6% increase over 2018 and a new record.

The Craven County Tourism Development Authority released a break down of the economic impact report for the county when it comes to visitor spending, and they also saw a big increase.

In 2019 Craven County saw an increase of 4.3% in visitor spending with the total impact reaching $155.61 million dollars.

Sabrina Bengel is a member of the TDA, she says 2019 was a strong year for spending. Bengel said some of that success could be tied to the influx of workers and contractors to the area following Hurricane Florence in 2018.

“We came into January of 2019 we were just three months post Hurricane Florence and we were still experiencing people staying in hotels, adjusters, contractors and all of that so we saw a large increase in occupancy tax during that time because of that event,” said Bengel.

Local businesses also say they had a strong year in 2019. Audra Schafer of the Accidental Artist in New Bern says their summer camps and other events had a strong showing. “2019 was awesome honestly we had a really great turnout,” said Schafer.

When it comes to 2020 however, Both Schafer and Bengel say it’s been a struggle. The TDA is expecting to see a big decrease in the occupancy tax revenue for the year, which is brought in by visitors staying overnight.

" We’re thinking anywhere from a 30-40% decrease in occupancy tax for 2020,″ said Bengel. The Tourism Authority is hoping that as things continue to reopen they will begin to recoup some of those losses.

You can see the full economic impact breakdown on https://partners.visitnc.com/economic-impact-studies.

