New construction to close a portion of Jacksonville trail

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville officials have announced a portion of the Rails to Trails near the new Jacksonville Station will be closed due to site development work.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 21, the trail leg from Marine Boulevard to Market Street behind Longley Supply will close.

Pedestrians and cyclists will still have access to East Thompson Street as a detour route that connects the trail on Market Street.

This work, weather permitting, is expected to be completed Sept. 23.

