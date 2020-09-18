Middle East salon uses snails for skin care treatment

AMMAN, JORDAN (RTV) - A salon in the Middle East is offering a skin care treatment that utilizes snails.

The skin care treatments are being done at a Jordanian salon. The owner says the giant African snails produce slime that will rejuvenate skin.

The live snails crawl across the face for as long as two hours to complete at treatment.

The salon owner claims the snails produce collagen, remove dead skin and open up pores.

Some trace the use of snail slime to ancient Greece, where people would crush the animal and use it to cure skin lesions.

More recently, products containing snail slime have become increasingly popular in countries like France, Thailand, Chile and Italy.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.