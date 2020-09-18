Advertisement

Lt. Governor, Republicans respond to governor’s school decision

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Lt. Governor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest, and other state Republican leaders, are responding to Governor Cooper’s decision to allow students in grades K-5 to return to school.

The governor said after several weeks of stable virus trends and continued low virus spread in school settings he gave the green light for the changes effective October 5th.

Forest said, “Yesterday, Gov. Cooper said it was dangerous to talk about reopening schools. Today, he said it was OK - at least for some schools. What changed? It does not need to be this complicated. Private schools in North Carolina have already figured out how to reopen safely. So have a majority of other states. It’s time to reopen all of our schools to give parents the option of in-person learning. Now.”

NC Senate Leader Phil Berger said, “Parents, teachers, and students are at their wits end struggling to try to make virtual learning work. This announcement from Gov. Cooper is a step in the right direction, but he needs to provide all parents with the option of full-time, in-person instruction. His new plan ignores the needs of low-income and exceptional students in middle and high schools for in-person instruction. We continue to hear that these decisions are being made based on ‘science.’ What is the science that says it’s safe for 5th graders to be in school full time, but it’s not safe for 6th graders? It’s puzzling to me how the Governor can insist that only he can make decisions about smaller issues like playground openings, but then pass off political responsibility for something as important as schools. That’s not leadership – it’s avoiding the tough calls in an election year.”

The governor says safety measures such as face coverings for all students, teachers, and staff, will continue. Other requirements include social distancing and continued screening. The decision does not require schools to reduce the number of children in classrooms.

Latest News

News

Garden Lovers’ Weekend set for Tryon Palace

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Fall Heritage Plant Sale at Tryon Palace has been scheduled for next month.

News

Greene Lamp hosts food giveaway in Kinston

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
People lined up in the rain in Kinston Thursday to receive some free food that one organization gave away to help people in need.

News

North Carolina sees recording breaking year for tourism spending in 2019

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Stacia Strong
While 2020 is not expected to break any tourism spending records, 2019 did. The state of North Carolina saw visitor spending top $26.7 billion dollars, that’s a 5.6% increase over 2018 and a new record.

News

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigating swastika mowed into front lawn

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigating swastika moved into front lawn.

Latest News

News

Body found in rural Virginia could be missing Raleigh man

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Body found in rural Virginia could be missing Raleigh man

News

Greenville service organizations donate personal protective equipment to community

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Greenville service organizations donate personal protective equipment to community

Weather

Tornado Watches and Flash Flood Watches in effect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
A tornado watch has been issued for portions of the area

News

Experts say this hurricane season may have second most storms to date

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Experts say we may be on track to have the second most storms in the Atlantic this year.We are only in the middle of the hurricane season and have already had 20 storms and 21 depressions.

News

Business owners confident their places won’t flood after Town Creek Culvert Project

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Business owners confident their places won’t flood after Town Creek Culvert Project

News

