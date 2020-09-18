Lt. Governor, Republicans respond to governor’s school decision

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Lt. Governor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest, and other state Republican leaders, are responding to Governor Cooper’s decision to allow students in grades K-5 to return to school.

The governor said after several weeks of stable virus trends and continued low virus spread in school settings he gave the green light for the changes effective October 5th.

Forest said, “Yesterday, Gov. Cooper said it was dangerous to talk about reopening schools. Today, he said it was OK - at least for some schools. What changed? It does not need to be this complicated. Private schools in North Carolina have already figured out how to reopen safely. So have a majority of other states. It’s time to reopen all of our schools to give parents the option of in-person learning. Now.”

NC Senate Leader Phil Berger said, “Parents, teachers, and students are at their wits end struggling to try to make virtual learning work. This announcement from Gov. Cooper is a step in the right direction, but he needs to provide all parents with the option of full-time, in-person instruction. His new plan ignores the needs of low-income and exceptional students in middle and high schools for in-person instruction. We continue to hear that these decisions are being made based on ‘science.’ What is the science that says it’s safe for 5th graders to be in school full time, but it’s not safe for 6th graders? It’s puzzling to me how the Governor can insist that only he can make decisions about smaller issues like playground openings, but then pass off political responsibility for something as important as schools. That’s not leadership – it’s avoiding the tough calls in an election year.”

The governor says safety measures such as face coverings for all students, teachers, and staff, will continue. Other requirements include social distancing and continued screening. The decision does not require schools to reduce the number of children in classrooms.

