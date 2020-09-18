Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at the age of 87

WASHINGTON, DC (WITN) - Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court justice who was as pioneering as she was brash, died on Friday, the court said. She was 87.

Despite her diminutive stature, Ginsburg was larger than life, both on and off the bench. Viewed as a feminist icon, she broke countless barriers, never shying away from making controversial comments along the way — with everything from her high court opinions to her octogenarian workout routines earning her the nickname the “Notorious R.B.G.” by her rabid fan base.

Diagnosed with cancer four times, Ginsburg had had numerous health scares, including numerous recent hospitalizations. Her death will open a pivotal seat on the court less than 50 days before the election.

A sharp-tongued moderate liberal, Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 and had repeatedly vowed to stay on as long as her health permitted, even when some pressured her to step down at age 81 during the Obama administration so a Democratic president could be guaranteed to appoint her successor.

“Tell me who the president could have nominated this spring that you would rather see on the court than me?” was the justice’s tart response at the time.

