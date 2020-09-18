Advertisement

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at the age of 87

Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ruth Bader Ginsburg(MGN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WITN) - Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court justice who was as pioneering as she was brash, died on Friday, the court said. She was 87.

Despite her diminutive stature, Ginsburg was larger than life, both on and off the bench. Viewed as a feminist icon, she broke countless barriers, never shying away from making controversial comments along the way — with everything from her high court opinions to her octogenarian workout routines earning her the nickname the “Notorious R.B.G.” by her rabid fan base.

Diagnosed with cancer four times, Ginsburg had had numerous health scares, including numerous recent hospitalizations. Her death will open a pivotal seat on the court less than 50 days before the election.

A sharp-tongued moderate liberal, Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 and had repeatedly vowed to stay on as long as her health permitted, even when some pressured her to step down  at age 81 during the Obama administration so a Democratic president could be guaranteed to appoint her successor.

“Tell me who the president could have nominated this spring that you would rather see on the court than me?” was the justice’s tart response at the time.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Onslow County Schools to vote to send elementary schools fully in-person

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
The Onslow County Board of Education is expected to vote in a special meeting called Monday on a plan to send elementary school students back to fully in-person learning as early as October. School Board Chair Pam Thomas told WITN News she expects that vote to pass.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Clouds thinning late; Much cooler weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Sally will exit on Friday morning taking the clouds and rain with it

Crime

5 officers recommended for dismissal after death in custody

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
At a press conference Friday, Police Chief Johnny Jennings said the four officers and a sergeant had knowledge that the man, 46-year-old Harold Easter, had swallowed cocaine during his arrest but left him unattended in an interview room for more than 20 minutes.

State

North Carolina prison, juvenile justice facility visitation to resume with covid-19 limitations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The limited visitation is set to begin Oct. 1, with significant restrictions due to covid-19.

Latest News

Local

New construction to close a portion of Jacksonville trail

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Beginning Monday Sept. 21, the trail leg from Marine Boulevard to Market Street behind Longley Supply will close.

News

New Bern Police attempting to identify suspect wanted in bank robbery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Officials say the robbery happened at First Flight Credit Union on MLK, Jr. Boulevard.

Environment

Permit for water treatment system issued for Chemours site

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The system is required to remove at least 99% of PFAS from the stream and be operational by September 30.

News

Jacksonville Holiday Parade canceled

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on their Facebook page Tuesday, saying it has decided not to hold the parade this year due to Covid-19 safety concerns.

Local

2020 Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament canceled

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The decision was made by the tournament committee due to severe weather and “unsafe boating conditions.”

ECU Sports

ECU, UNC & NC State to allow football players’ parents to attend games

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
According to the universities, Gov. Roy Cooper is allowing 350 people to attend the upcoming football games.