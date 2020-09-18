Advertisement

Jacksonville holiday parade canceled

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez | AP)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce Holiday Parade is canceled, putting an end to a 64-year tradition.

The Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on their Facebook page Tuesday, saying it has decided not to hold the parade this year due to Covid-19 safety concerns.

The statement says, “The safety of the spectators, participants and volunteers is of the utmost importance to the chamber and the City of Jacksonville.”

The parades committee chair says it was not an easy decision and they waited as long as they possibly could before deciding to cancel.

According to the chamber, members are still thinking of different ways to celebrate the holidays. They say a possible holiday decorating contest for area businesses could be in the works.

Those details will be announced once they’re finalized.

