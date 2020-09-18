Indictment: city illegally dug up lead-laden soil from range

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The public works director of a North Carolina city has been indicted in federal court on charges his department illegally transported hazardous waste from the city’s shooting range.

Federal prosecutors in Charlotte say David Lutz, 64, of Pisgah Forest, illegally had his workers dig up and transport 20 truckloads of soil contaminated with lead from the city firing range in the city of Brevard.

The indictment also alleges the contaminated soil was illegally stored in an operations center that was not approved for storage of hazardous waste. The indictment, announced Thursday, says the violations occurred in 2016.

Lutz’s lawyer said his client will plead not guilty and has received an outpouring of support from the community.

