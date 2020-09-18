Advertisement

Indictment: city illegally dug up lead-laden soil from range

charges
charges(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The public works director of a North Carolina city has been indicted in federal court on charges his department illegally transported hazardous waste from the city’s shooting range.

Federal prosecutors in Charlotte say David Lutz, 64, of Pisgah Forest, illegally had his workers dig up and transport 20 truckloads of soil contaminated with lead from the city firing range in the city of Brevard.

The indictment also alleges the contaminated soil was illegally stored in an operations center that was not approved for storage of hazardous waste. The indictment, announced Thursday, says the violations occurred in 2016.

Lutz’s lawyer said his client will plead not guilty and has received an outpouring of support from the community.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Lighter showers stick around this afternoon

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Sally will exit on Friday morning taking the clouds and rain with it

Morning Show

A Little Bit of Sunshine: Getting innovative with Halloween, Game Boys + time

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The coronavirus pandemic can feel scary and overwhelming, which is why the WITN News at Sunrise team wants to share some good stories happening in our world every Friday morning.

News

Saving Graces: Diva and Gigi

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Both kittens are a little shy at first.

News

Farmers to Families Food Box adds $1 billion to program; lawmakers question if people in need are getting the food

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Farmers to Families Food Box adds $1 billion to program; lawmakers question if people in need are getting the food

Latest News

News

NCEL 09-17-20

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

News

Some sticky situations with absentee by mail ballots

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, some 830,000 absentee by mail ballots have already gone out to voters. But, we’re now beginning to hear about some sticky situations with a handful of ballots.

News

House Speaker Tim Moore claims democratic candidate Brian Farkas wants to defund police, Farkas says that’s a lie

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
House Speaker Tim Moore was in Greenville Thursday because he claims that Pitt County House Democratic candidate, Brian Farkas signed a pledge to defund the police.

News

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office seeking help to find drive-by shooting suspect

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office seeking help to find drive-by shooting suspect

News

Lt. Governor, Republicans respond to governor’s school decision

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Lt. Governor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest, and other state Republican leaders, are responding to Governor Cooper’s decision to allow students in grades K-5 to return to school.

News

Garden Lovers’ Weekend set for Tryon Palace

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Fall Heritage Plant Sale at Tryon Palace has been scheduled for next month.