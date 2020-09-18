House Speaker Tim Moore claims democratic candidate Brian Farkas wants to defund police, Farkas says that’s a lie
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - House Speaker Tim Moore was in Greenville Thursday because he claims that Pitt County House Democratic candidate Brian Farkas signed a pledge to defund the police.
Farkas says he is not advocating to defund the police, instead he wants to get more money to the police.
Moore was joined by Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck and House Representative Dr. Perrin Jones, whose seat Farkas is seeking.
Moore says the pledge looks to reassess police funding and reallocate the funding to other departments completely.
Republican House of Representative’s member Dr. Perrin Jones says that reallocating money is the same as defunding and believes Farkas wants to defund the police.
Future Now Fund, provides a policy agenda for candidates to, “Improve Americans' lives.”
Their Executive Director, Daniel Squadron said Moore is lying about the group’s policy goal which he says does not call to defund the police.
Farkas says he signed the pledge well before there was a defund the police slogan, and says the pledge has nothing to do with defunding the police.
Dr. Jones says that Farkas needs to show integrity by renouncing the group and giving money back that he was given by the organization.
