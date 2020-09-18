House Speaker Tim Moore claims democratic candidate Brian Farkas wants to defund police, Farkas says that’s a lie

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - House Speaker Tim Moore was in Greenville Thursday because he claims that Pitt County House Democratic candidate Brian Farkas signed a pledge to defund the police.

Farkas says he is not advocating to defund the police, instead he wants to get more money to the police.

Moore was joined by Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck and House Representative Dr. Perrin Jones, whose seat Farkas is seeking.

“Police funding has been shown to have no connection to crime rates, the pledge signed by Mr. Farkas says. However, the pledge explicitly calls for quote reinvesting police savings and other programs and there’s a pledge that says I support these ‘America’s goals.’ That’s what they call it. And it says ‘America’s goals’ includes police budget reallocation.”

“I do not support defunding the police. I do not support weakening law enforcement. My policy priorities actually call for additional funding for our police as well as common sense reform.”

Moore says the pledge looks to reassess police funding and reallocate the funding to other departments completely.

“I thank y’all for calling out these state elected officials, I can’t believe we have to have these conversations about this. But we do.”

“This whole talk about defunding and reallocation of resources is nonsense and it’s dangerous and it will be dangerous to the safety and security of our communities.”

Republican House of Representative’s member Dr. Perrin Jones says that reallocating money is the same as defunding and believes Farkas wants to defund the police.

Future Now Fund, provides a policy agenda for candidates to, “Improve Americans' lives.”

Their Executive Director, Daniel Squadron said Moore is lying about the group’s policy goal which he says does not call to defund the police.

Farkas says he signed the pledge well before there was a defund the police slogan, and says the pledge has nothing to do with defunding the police.

“That organization’s director has come out clear on that issue and again reiterated they do not support defunding the police and that the pledge had nothing to do with it. They have attacked speaker Moore for lying to the people.”

Dr. Jones says that Farkas needs to show integrity by renouncing the group and giving money back that he was given by the organization.

