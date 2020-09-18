Greenville service organizations donate personal protective equipment to community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two local service organizations provide personal protective equipment to nonprofit organizations to get them in the hands of people who need them.

The Greenville-Pitt County section of the National Council of Negro Women and their men’s membership wing, The Charles L. Franklin Associates, donated the PPE items on Thursday.

Volunteers collected and distributed items, including gloves, face masks, and hand sanitizer. Section President Mia Eley says COVID-19 has hit the minority communities particularly hard.

That why the groups wanted to donate the needed items to vulnerable community members, helping them stay safe and hopefully healthy during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.