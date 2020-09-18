Greene Lamp hosts food giveaway in Kinston

Advertisement

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - People lined up in the rain in Kinston Thursday to receive some free food that one organization gave away to help people in need.

The food giveaway started at 11:00 a.m. and organizers said they were going to stay until they ran out of supplies.

The community action agency Greene Lamp, which provides Head Start services to children twelve-months to four-years-old, and also hosts a foster grandparents program mentoring children with special needs or exceptional needs, hosted the event.

Organizers say the event was open to the public and each family received a box full of produce.

Greene Lamp partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina.

Miltia Grady-Wheatley, Greene Lamp Health & Nutrition Coordinator says, “There is a great need especially with the children we work with to make sure the children are receiving a nutritional meal. We want to make sure everyone in the community has access to food, whether they lost their job or shortage of items. That’s why we are here.”

Organizers say they usually hold these events a couple of times each month and during Thursday’s event they gave away 336 boxes of food.

You can go to greenelamp.org for updates on future food distribution events.

