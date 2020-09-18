Garden Lovers’ Weekend set for Tryon Palace

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Fall Heritage Plant Sale at Tryon Palace has been scheduled for next month.

It will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Daves House Lawn just inside the Palace main gate.

This annual plant sale offers a selection of plants grown locally and in the Palace’s nursery yard, as well as a wide variety of perennials, herbs and other fall favorites.

Supplies are limited so you’re encouraged to show up early for the best selection.

