Body found in rural Virginia could be missing Raleigh man

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh police are following up on a lead that a body found in rural Virginia could be a missing Raleigh man, who has been missing since last weekend. Raleigh police have also charged a suspect with his murder.

39-year-old Andy Banks was last seen Saturday afternoon in the Woodburn Road area near Cameron Village. Friends said he was meeting a potential Craigslist buyer outside a closed K&W Cafeteria about his silver 2011 Range Rover Sport.

Police said Wednesday that they had evidence of foul play in Banks' disappearance and investigated the case as a homicide.

A body found in Chatham, Va., by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office will be sent to a coroner in Roanoke, Va., for an autopsy and identification, police said.

Banks' cellphone was found along Interstate 40 in Raleigh on Sunday, and investigators determined the buyer’s phone was in Danville, Va.

According to an application for a search warrant, Danville police found Banks' SUV under a tarp parked behind a vacant building in the town on Monday.

Chatham is about 20 miles north of Danville.

Justin Fernando Merritt, 34, who investigators believe was the SUV buyer, lives a few doors down from where officers found the vehicle, the warrant application states.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the stolen vehicle. On Thursday, police also charged him with murder.

According to the search warrant, during a search of Merritt’s home, police seized a handgun, some ammunition, a knife, three phones, a pair of cargo pants, and other items.

Merritt waived extradition, and officers returned him to Wake County on Wednesday. He’s in jail under a $2 million bond.

