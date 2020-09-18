A Little Bit of Sunshine: Getting innovative with Halloween, Game Boys + time

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The coronavirus pandemic can feel scary and overwhelming, which is why the WITN News at Sunrise team wants to share some good stories happening in our world every Friday morning.

The WITN News at Sunrise team will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

The stories will highlight people in our own community, country or around the world.

Here are the stories highlighted on September 18:

Liz’s Choice:

A group of Tucker Creek Middle School students in Craven County donated a $500 check to New Bern Cancer Care. They were able to get the money from a contest they won for their community service.

The students are part of the Future Business Leaders of America Club and they are certainly future leaders!

The cancer center posted on Facebook that they are grateful for the wonderful community we all live in.

Austin’s Choice:

A man in Ohio came up with an idea to keep trick-or-treating safe this Halloween.

Andrew Beattie shared this video of his creation. he made his six-foot long chute from materials around his house in Cincinnati.

Beattie said he plans to attach it to his handrail. On Halloween night, he said he will wear a mask and gloves to drop candy down the chute for trick-or-treaters on the other side.

Beattie encourages those wanting to pass out treats on Halloween to give making their own “candy chute” a try.

He hopes it will keep the holiday tradition alive.

Charlie’s Choice:

Scientists at Northwestern University and Holland’s Delft University of Technology debuted an 8-bit Nintendo Game Boy that uses energy-harvesting technology.

The device is battery-free and instead powered with the energy of button pressing and solar-panels in the display screen.

Batteries are environmentally costly to manufacture and difficult to recycle.

