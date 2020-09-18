Advertisement

A Little Bit of Sunshine: Getting innovative with Halloween, Game Boys + time

The WITN News at Sunrise team will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.
(L-R) Tucker Creek Middle School donation, Battery-free Game Boy, Halloween Candy Chute
(L-R) Tucker Creek Middle School donation, Battery-free Game Boy, Halloween Candy Chute(New Bern Cancer Care/ Northwestern University/ CNN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The coronavirus pandemic can feel scary and overwhelming, which is why the WITN News at Sunrise team wants to share some good stories happening in our world every Friday morning.

The WITN News at Sunrise team will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

The stories will highlight people in our own community, country or around the world.

Here are the stories highlighted on September 18:

Liz’s Choice:

A group of Tucker Creek Middle School students in Craven County donated a $500 check to New Bern Cancer Care. They were able to get the money from a contest they won for their community service.

The students are part of the Future Business Leaders of America Club and they are certainly future leaders!

The cancer center posted on Facebook that they are grateful for the wonderful community we all live in.

Austin’s Choice:

A man in Ohio came up with an idea to keep trick-or-treating safe this Halloween.

Andrew Beattie shared this video of his creation. he made his six-foot long chute from materials around his house in Cincinnati.

Beattie said he plans to attach it to his handrail. On Halloween night, he said he will wear a mask and gloves to drop candy down the chute for trick-or-treaters on the other side.

Beattie encourages those wanting to pass out treats on Halloween to give making their own “candy chute” a try.

He hopes it will keep the holiday tradition alive.

Charlie’s Choice:

Scientists at Northwestern University and Holland’s Delft University of Technology debuted an 8-bit Nintendo Game Boy that uses energy-harvesting technology.

The device is battery-free and instead powered with the energy of button pressing and solar-panels in the display screen.

Batteries are environmentally costly to manufacture and difficult to recycle.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Lighter showers stick around this afternoon

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Sally will exit on Friday morning taking the clouds and rain with it

State

Indictment: city illegally dug up lead-laden soil from range

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Federal prosecutors in Charlotte say David Lutz, 64, of Pisgah Forest, illegally had his workers dig up and transport 20 truckloads of soil contaminated with lead from the city firing range in the city of Brevard.

News

Saving Graces: Diva and Gigi

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Both kittens are a little shy at first.

News

Farmers to Families Food Box adds $1 billion to program; lawmakers question if people in need are getting the food

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Farmers to Families Food Box adds $1 billion to program; lawmakers question if people in need are getting the food

Latest News

News

NCEL 09-17-20

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

News

Some sticky situations with absentee by mail ballots

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, some 830,000 absentee by mail ballots have already gone out to voters. But, we’re now beginning to hear about some sticky situations with a handful of ballots.

News

House Speaker Tim Moore claims democratic candidate Brian Farkas wants to defund police, Farkas says that’s a lie

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
House Speaker Tim Moore was in Greenville Thursday because he claims that Pitt County House Democratic candidate, Brian Farkas signed a pledge to defund the police.

News

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office seeking help to find drive-by shooting suspect

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office seeking help to find drive-by shooting suspect

News

Lt. Governor, Republicans respond to governor’s school decision

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Lt. Governor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest, and other state Republican leaders, are responding to Governor Cooper’s decision to allow students in grades K-5 to return to school.

News

Garden Lovers’ Weekend set for Tryon Palace

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Fall Heritage Plant Sale at Tryon Palace has been scheduled for next month.