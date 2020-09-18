5 officers recommended for dismissal after death in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Five Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers have been recommended for termination for their handling of a man who died after being taken into custody earlier this year.

At a press conference Friday, Police Chief Johnny Jennings said the four officers and a sergeant had knowledge that the man, 46-year-old Harold Easter, had swallowed cocaine during his arrest but left him unattended in an interview room for more than 20 minutes.

Easter suffered a medical emergency while in custody and died two days after his arrest in January. Local prosecutors are still considering possible criminal charges in Easter’s death.

