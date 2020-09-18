Advertisement

5 officers recommended for dismissal after death in custody

cop car
cop car(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Five Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers have been recommended for termination for their handling of a man who died after being taken into custody earlier this year.

At a press conference Friday, Police Chief Johnny Jennings said the four officers and a sergeant had knowledge that the man, 46-year-old Harold Easter, had swallowed cocaine during his arrest but left him unattended in an interview room for more than 20 minutes.

Easter suffered a medical emergency while in custody and died two days after his arrest in January. Local prosecutors are still considering possible criminal charges in Easter’s death.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

