2020 Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament canceled

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officials announced Friday the 2020 Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament has been canceled.

The decision was made by the tournament committee due to severe weather and “unsafe boating conditions.”

The tournament was scheduled to take place Saturday.

“It seems that 2020 is proving to be a challenging year on many fronts. Our team had taken every precaution possible to produce a socially distanced and safe tournament, despite the impact of covid-19. Now, weather from a Gulf Coast Tropical Storm arrives on the Crystal Coast. We must make the tough call and forego the tournament for everyone’s safety.”

The tournament was able to host a virtual auction Wednesday however, and raised $29,110. That money will support local scholarships and waterway dredging efforts.

