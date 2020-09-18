2020 Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament canceled
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officials announced Friday the 2020 Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament has been canceled.
The decision was made by the tournament committee due to severe weather and “unsafe boating conditions.”
The tournament was scheduled to take place Saturday.
The tournament was able to host a virtual auction Wednesday however, and raised $29,110. That money will support local scholarships and waterway dredging efforts.
