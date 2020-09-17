Advertisement

Winterville mural to help combat racism and promote unity in ENC almost complete

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new mural to help combat racism and promote unity in Eastern Carolina is almost complete. The People Against Racism organization teamed up with two Raleigh-based artists to bring the mural to life.

The large yellow letters will eventually spell out ‘People Against Racism’, a permanent message coating the blacktop of the parking lot at Hillcrest Park in Winterville.

Organizers say they’ll also add a painting to go along with the mural. It will depict a young African American boy holding a bag of skittles and with the words, ‘I Just Want to Live.’

Having dealt with his share of racial mistreatment, and from seeing so many others struggle with and lose their lives to racism this year, Pastor Darron Carmen of Rebuild Christian Center wants to send a clear message.

He wants his community to know that they will continue to fight for equal treatment.

“We can’t put a mask on our face and be protected from it. You know, wish we could, but we can’t. And since we can’t, we have to confront it, and we have to deal with it so that our sons can walk to the store and make it back, so our daughters can drive and get pulled over, and not get shot.”

The group started work on the mural Tuesday and plan to resume after the two days of expected rain clears up. Carmen said so far, $4,000 has gone into making the mural and the painting possible.

