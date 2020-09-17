Advertisement

Three Wilson men face murder charges following July fatal shooting

The Wilson Police Department has arrested three men in connection to the shooting death of Tylyike Pigford.
The Wilson Police Department has arrested three men in connection to the shooting death of Tylyike Pigford.(Wilson Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson Police Department has arrested three men in connection to the shooting death of Tylyike Pigford.

On July 26, Police responded to Academy Street in Wilson for a shooting. Once on scene, officials found Pigford, 24, dead from a gunshot wound.

After an investigation, police arrested Treshaun Jones, 27, Larrus Jones, 32, and Horace Williams, 33. All three have been charged with first degree murder and received no bond.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Wilson Police at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Governor says elementary schools can go to in-person classes full time

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement at a 3:00 p.m. news conference in Raleigh.

News

NEW INFO: Greenville police identify body found in Tar River

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Greenville Fire-Rescue is assisting Greenville Police at the scene.

Weather

Tornado Watch and Flash Flood Watch issued

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
A tornado watch has been issued for portions of the area

Local

NEW INFO: Store owner shot in Bethel armed robbery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Bethel police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Thrifty Mart late Wednesday night.

Latest News

Consumer

New report: holiday shopping to shift mostly online this year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
About a quarter of people say they have already started, or plan to start their holiday shopping by the end of September.

What's Trending

Updated: 6 hours ago
What's Trending

Health

Nurses vote to unionize at Mission Hospital in Asheville

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Citizen-Times reported a ballot count on Thursday morning showed that there were roughly twice as many ``yes'' votes by Mission Hospital nurses than there were votes against forming a union.

News

'Courage over Comfort' Virtual Run

Updated: 6 hours ago
'Courage over Comfort' Virtual Run

Crime

Craven County teacher facing sex charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Frederick Angoco, 39, of Havelock, has been charged with forcible sodomy.

ECU

ECU announces the 2020 fall commencement ceremony will be virtual

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
East Carolina University has announced the fall commencement ceremony scheduled for Dec. 4 will be a virtual event.