Three Wilson men face murder charges following July fatal shooting

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson Police Department has arrested three men in connection to the shooting death of Tylyike Pigford.

On July 26, Police responded to Academy Street in Wilson for a shooting. Once on scene, officials found Pigford, 24, dead from a gunshot wound.

After an investigation, police arrested Treshaun Jones, 27, Larrus Jones, 32, and Horace Williams, 33. All three have been charged with first degree murder and received no bond.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Wilson Police at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.