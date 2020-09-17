Advertisement

Sylvan Heights Bird Park easing more restrictions; virtual fundraiser set for November

Aviculturist Kat Lewandowski says playgrounds and picnic tables have reopened.
(WITN)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Sylvan Heights Bird Park is easing more restrictions under phase 2.5.

Aviculturist Kat Lewandowski says the new guidelines have allowed them to makes slight changes at the park, including reopening the playground area and surrounding picnic tables. Masks are still required and hours are restricted to 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The park is also reworking some of its fundraisers due to COVID-19. Lewandowski says they are hosting a virtual fundraiser on November 14 to replace the annual Moonlight Takes Flight fundraiser. Details are limited, but there will be a virtual auction during the event.

Lewandowski also unveiled a baby goose on WITN News at Sunrise. It was a Spur-winged Goose from Africa who is about a month old. As adults, they have massive spurs that are mainly used for defense. They are the largest species of wild goose and interestingly, in the wild, they eat a certain insect that renders their meat poisonous, so they are considered inedible to us.

To check out the goose for yourself, watch the video above!

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sylvan Heights Bird Park

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Sylvan Heights Bird Park

Local

One person shot in Bethel armed robbery

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Bethel police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Thrifty Mart late Wednesday night.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Edgecombe, Pasquotank, Hertford counties report more deaths

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A few more Eastern North Carolina counties are reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths Thursday.

Regional

AMBER Alert issued for abducted Stafford County, Va. girl

Updated: 59 minutes ago
17-year-old Selena Fernandez is believed to be in extreme danger.

Latest News

Morning Show

Junior League of Greenville hosting virtual race

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liz Bateson
The Courage Over Comfort Virtual Run is happening anytime between October 18-31.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Heavy rain leads to flash flooding potential today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
A flash flood watch has been issued for portions of the area

Local

New Bern Fire-Rescue headed west to help with Sally recovery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A New Bern Fire-Rescue crew is headed to the western part of our state Thursday to help with any flooding expected as Sally moves through.

News

Foul play suspected in disappearance of a Raleigh man

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Foul play suspected in disappearance of a Raleigh man

News

Park renamed for late Washington mayor

Updated: 8 hours ago
A popular riverfront park is being renamed in honor of a local mayor who passed away from COVID-19.

News

Rocky Mount shooting that killed 14-year-old ruled accidental

Updated: 8 hours ago
Police are ruling a shooting in Rocky Mount where a 14-year-old was killed, as an accident.