Sylvan Heights Bird Park easing more restrictions; virtual fundraiser set for November

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Sylvan Heights Bird Park is easing more restrictions under phase 2.5.

Aviculturist Kat Lewandowski says the new guidelines have allowed them to makes slight changes at the park, including reopening the playground area and surrounding picnic tables. Masks are still required and hours are restricted to 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The park is also reworking some of its fundraisers due to COVID-19. Lewandowski says they are hosting a virtual fundraiser on November 14 to replace the annual Moonlight Takes Flight fundraiser. Details are limited, but there will be a virtual auction during the event.

Lewandowski also unveiled a baby goose on WITN News at Sunrise. It was a Spur-winged Goose from Africa who is about a month old. As adults, they have massive spurs that are mainly used for defense. They are the largest species of wild goose and interestingly, in the wild, they eat a certain insect that renders their meat poisonous, so they are considered inedible to us.

To check out the goose for yourself, watch the video above!

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.