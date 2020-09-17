Salvation Army Christmas Red Kettle fundraising campaign to begin early this year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You may start hearing the sound of the Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringing a little earlier this year.

The group says, although its only September, volunteers have already started the annual holiday fundraising campaign. Salvation Army leaders said they’re getting an early start because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though the group expects to serve up to 155% more people this year with Christmas assistance, they could also see a 50% decrease in fundraising.

The Salvation Army said fundraising totals could decrease due to less traffic at retail locations and because people are suffering financially.

Since March, The Salvation Army says it has provided more than 100 million meals and 1.5 million nights of shelter.

Last year, the organization went modern and introduced “Kettle Pay” that allows people to donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any Red Kettle.

That’s also still available this year, or you can text “kettles” to 91999 or donate at rescuechristmas.org.

