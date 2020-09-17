Advertisement

Sally weakening; Still very active in the tropics

Sally will continue to work east, but two tropical storms continue to churn
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard, Matt Engelbrecht and Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As Sally’s remnant circulation continues to work northeast, the leftover moisture will bring heavy rain to the area. Sally isn’t the only named system still churning during the season’s peak. Two additional storms, Teddy and Vicky are in the Atlantic and another three tropical waves could be named in the next 5 days.

A running list of the named tropical storms so far this year.
A running list of the named tropical storms so far this year.(Charlie Ironmonger)

Tropical Depression Sally

The forecast is still on track for 2 to 4 inches of rainfall on Thursday and Friday. Tropical moisture will leave the morning warm and most of the day cloudy. The wettest and breeziest day will be on Thursday. The severe weather threat is elevated for late in the afternoon due to a warm and unstable atmosphere. The exact track of the weakened circulation will determine where the heaviest rain will fall. Currently, the storm is set to move through the middle of the state. Flash flood watches have been issued in and around I-95.

The weakened circulation from Sally will bring heavy rainfall to portions of the area
The weakened circulation from Sally will bring heavy rainfall to portions of the area(WITN)

Hurricane Teddy

Hurricane Teddy currently resides in the deep Atlantic with 100 mph sustained winds. The system is moving to the northwest and will continue on this track over the next day or so. It is expected to intensify over the next week, reaching major hurricane strength by Friday morning. No land masses are currently in the path of the storm, but Bermuda should be watching it closely.

Tropical Storm Vicky

An area of low pressure to the west of the Cabo Verde Island chain developed into Tropical Storm Vicky. It will head to the northwest before turning more westerly as we head into Thursday. The National Hurricane Center projects Vicky to be a short lived system, not affecting any landmasses over the coming days.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Heavy rain moving in for Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
A flash flood watch has been issued for portions of the area

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, September 16th at 4:00PM

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, September 16 at NOON

Updated: 11 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast

Weather

Experts warn of dangerous surf impacts along coast due to Paulette and Teddy

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Our meteorologists say the forecast includes high rip current threats for all beaches Wednesday. This threat is expected to continue through the weekend as the waves from Hurricane Teddy replace those from Paulette.

Latest News

News

Dozens still without homes in Jones County two years after Hurricane Florence

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
Dozens still without home in Jones County two years after Hurricane Florence.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Sunday, September 13 6:00PM

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, September 11th 4:00PM

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, September 11th at 4:30am

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:28 AM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, September 11th at 4:30am

Hurricane

Nana makes landfall over Belize. Weakening over Central America.

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Nana has moved inland and is quickly weakening.

News

Sneads Ferry woman watched from 1,000 miles away as her home was destroyed by Hurricane Laura

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
The clean-up is continuing throughout the gulf coast after Hurricane Laura destroyed houses and took down power lines on the Texas-Louisiana border. Denise Corman lives in Sneads Ferry but grew up in Lake Charles. As the storm made landfall, Corman said she was on a video chat with her family as they barely made it out alive.