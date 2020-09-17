Sally weakening; Still very active in the tropics

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As Sally’s remnant circulation continues to work northeast, the leftover moisture will bring heavy rain to the area. Sally isn’t the only named system still churning during the season’s peak. Two additional storms, Teddy and Vicky are in the Atlantic and another three tropical waves could be named in the next 5 days.

Tropical Depression Sally

The forecast is still on track for 2 to 4 inches of rainfall on Thursday and Friday. Tropical moisture will leave the morning warm and most of the day cloudy. The wettest and breeziest day will be on Thursday. The severe weather threat is elevated for late in the afternoon due to a warm and unstable atmosphere. The exact track of the weakened circulation will determine where the heaviest rain will fall. Currently, the storm is set to move through the middle of the state. Flash flood watches have been issued in and around I-95.

Hurricane Teddy

Hurricane Teddy currently resides in the deep Atlantic with 100 mph sustained winds. The system is moving to the northwest and will continue on this track over the next day or so. It is expected to intensify over the next week, reaching major hurricane strength by Friday morning. No land masses are currently in the path of the storm, but Bermuda should be watching it closely.

Tropical Storm Vicky

An area of low pressure to the west of the Cabo Verde Island chain developed into Tropical Storm Vicky. It will head to the northwest before turning more westerly as we head into Thursday. The National Hurricane Center projects Vicky to be a short lived system, not affecting any landmasses over the coming days.

