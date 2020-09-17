Advertisement

Remnants of Sally approaching NC; Tropics still very active

Heavy rains are moving into North Carolina from the remnants of Hurricane Sally
By Charlie Ironmonger, Jim Howard, Matt Engelbrecht and Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As Sally continues to work northeast, the moisture tied to the system will lead to heavy rain to the area today and tonight. Sally isn’t the only named system still churning during the season’s peak. Two additional storms, Teddy and Vicky are in the Atlantic and another three tropical waves could be named in the next 5 days.

A running list of the named tropical storms so far this year.
Tropical Depression Sally

The forecast is still on track for 2 to 4 inches of rainfall on Thursday and Friday. The wettest and breeziest conditions will be felt late today. The severe weather threat is elevated for this afternoon through overnight due to a warm and unstable atmosphere. The exact track of the weakened circulation will determine where the heaviest rain will fall. Currently, the storm is set to move through the middle of the state. Flash flood watches have been issued for all Eastern N.C. counties.

The weakened circulation from Sally will bring heavy rainfall to portions of the area
Hurricane Teddy

Hurricane Teddy currently resides in the deep Atlantic with 120 mph sustained winds. The system is moving to the northwest and will continue on this track over the next day or so. It is expected to intensify over the next day or two then weaken a little before threatening Bermuda. The center of Teddy will stay 300+ miles off of our coast, however the strength and broad nature of Teddy will cause heavy swells in the ocean. Those swells will crash along our beaches this weekend and next week, keeping dangerous surf conditions intact over the next 8 days. A steady northeast breeze and King tides caused by the new moon will make the high tides higher than normal this weekend.

The official track of Hurricane Teddy as of the 5 a.m. update.
Tropical Storm Vicky

An area of low pressure to the west of the Cabo Verde Island chain developed into Tropical Storm Vicky. It will head to the northwest before turning more westerly as we head into Thursday. The National Hurricane Center projects Vicky to be a short lived system, not affecting any landmasses over the coming days.

