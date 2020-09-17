Rabid raccoon found in Carteret County
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET CO., N.C. (WITN)- There’s been another rabid raccoon found in Carteret County.
The county health department says animal control officers found the raccoon near Sunny Drive and Oxford Road in Morehead City on Wednesday.
State lab tests came back on Thursday confirming the animal had rabies.
Officials say the raccoon had no known contact with any people or pets.
