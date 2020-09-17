CARTERET CO., N.C. (WITN)- There’s been another rabid raccoon found in Carteret County.

The county health department says animal control officers found the raccoon near Sunny Drive and Oxford Road in Morehead City on Wednesday.

State lab tests came back on Thursday confirming the animal had rabies.

Officials say the raccoon had no known contact with any people or pets.

“Members of the public should contact Carteret County Animal Control immediately if they notice wildlife displaying unusual behaviors such as stumbling/falling over, problems with balance or coordination, seeming dazed or confused, or excessive aggression. It is also important to keep in mind that just because you see an animal out during the day, does not necessarily mean that it has rabies. We also want to remind people of how important it is to make sure their pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccines.”

