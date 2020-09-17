Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Flash Flood Watch through tonight and a tornado threat

Rainfall totals between Thursday and Friday will range between 2 and 4 inches.
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Thursday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: HIGH

Thursday & Friday

The remnants of Sally will continue along its northeasterly track over South Carolina then here through Friday. While the system itself will see its tropical characteristics decrease, the moisture associated with the storm will dump heavy rain on our area. Rainfall totals over the two day stretch will reach between 2″ to 4″, which has prompted a flash flood watch for all Eastern N.C. counties until Friday at 11 a.m. The threat of severe weather will increase Thursday afternoon and remain elevated through the wee hours of Friday before tapering off around sunrise. The high humidity will stick with us Friday morning before we see a return of drier and cooler air once Sally clears the coast.

As of Thursday morning, river levels across the East were well below flood stage. However, that won’t be true once Sally clears the coast. The majority, if not all, area rivers will surpass flood stage this weekend as the rain from Sally upstream drains. The dry forecast next week will help alleviate the swollen rivers.

The Weekend

The remnants of Sally will be well out to sea by Saturday, but low clouds may linger along the coast. A few morning sprinkles or light rain is possible along the coast early Saturday before a drying trend takes hold. A steady wind from the northeast will make it a cool weekend. Highs will struggle to reach 70° on both Saturday and Sunday. Lows will dip to the mid 50s Saturday night Sunday night. The steady northeast winds around 20 mph combined with a new moon will lead to higher high tides than normal. Coastal flooding is likely.

Next Week

The cooler temperatures of the weekend will slowly warm up over the coming week. Day time highs will start in the low 70s and return to the upper 70s before next weekend. Overnight lows will start in the low to mid 50s before returning to the upper 50s. Skies will stay sunny as high pressure stays consistent to our north and rain will be minimal if not nonexistent here in the East.

