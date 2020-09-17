Advertisement

Park renamed for late Washington mayor

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A popular riverfront park is being renamed in honor of a local mayor who passed away from COVID-19.

The festival park along the Washington waterfront has been officially renamed the Mac Hodges Festival Park.

Washington City Council voted to rename it this week and will be updating signage in the area in the near future.

City Manager Jonathan Russell says Hodges played a big role in creating the park and that the city council wanted to honor his legacy.

Russell says they hope to have a formal event to dedicate the park in Hodges’ name but will wait until it’s safe to do so.

