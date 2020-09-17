Advertisement

One person shot in Bethel armed robbery

Bethel police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Thrifty Mart late Wednesday night.
Bethel police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Thrifty Mart late Wednesday night.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bethel police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Thrifty Mart late Wednesday night.

Officers say a person walked into the store with a gun around 10:30 p.m. and shot one person inside. It’s unclear if the person shot was an employee. Police say the victim is expected to be okay.

Police say they believe the robber was familiar with the store. A description has not been provided.

Officers are reviewing security camera footage and expect to have a description later on today.

