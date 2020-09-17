One person shot in Bethel armed robbery

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bethel police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Thrifty Mart late Wednesday night.

Officers say a person walked into the store with a gun around 10:30 p.m. and shot one person inside. It’s unclear if the person shot was an employee. Police say the victim is expected to be okay.

Police say they believe the robber was familiar with the store. A description has not been provided.

Officers are reviewing security camera footage and expect to have a description later on today.

