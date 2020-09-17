Advertisement

Nurses vote to unionize at Mission Hospital in Asheville

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Nurses at a hospital in Asheville have voted to unionize and gain the power to bargain over their benefits and working conditions.

The Citizen-Times reported a ballot count on Thursday morning showed that there were roughly twice as many ``yes'' votes by Mission Hospital nurses than there were votes against forming a union.

The vote concluded a year-long effort by nurses and union representatives to organize. The 1,600 registered nurses who work at Mission Hospital and the St. Joseph campus will be represented by National Nurses United.

The hospital had opposed the union effort. It said a union would ultimately hurt the hospital’s quality of care and could cause its labor costs to ``increase materially.''

