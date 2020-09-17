New report: holiday shopping to shift mostly online this year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new report from creditcards.com finds more than 70 percent of consumers plan to make most of their holiday purchases online.

That total is up from 51 percent last year.

About a quarter of people say they have already started, or plan to start their holiday shopping by the end of September.

Shoppers say the top reason for shifting purchases to online include, convenience, avoiding person-to-person contact, better deals and prices, and wider product selection.

