New Bern man found guilty for role in large scale drug trafficking organization

NEW BERN , N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man has been convicted after a federal trial for his role as part of a drug trafficking organization that was importing pounds of methamphetamine through the mail for distribution into New Bern and Kinston.

Carlos Green, 33, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, 280 grams or more of crack cocaine and 500 grams or more of cocaine, several other drug charges and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Green had a prior federal conviction and was prohibited from possessing this firearm.

Green has not yet been sentenced.

