Advertisement

New Bern man found guilty for role in large scale drug trafficking organization

(WDTV)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN , N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man has been convicted after a federal trial for his role as part of a drug trafficking organization that was importing pounds of methamphetamine through the mail for distribution into New Bern and Kinston.

Carlos Green, 33, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, 280 grams or more of crack cocaine and 500 grams or more of cocaine, several other drug charges and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Green had a prior federal conviction and was prohibited from possessing this firearm.

Green has not yet been sentenced.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Salvation Army Christmas Red Kettle fundraising campaign to begin early this year

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Salvation Army Christmas Red Kettle fundraising campaign to begin early this year

News

Winterville mural to help combat racism and promote unity in ENC almost complete

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Winterville mural to help combat racism and promote unity in ENC almost complete

News

Park renamed for late Washington mayor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The festival park along the Washington waterfront has been officially renamed the Mac Hodges Festival Park.

News

Winterville Police Chief explains viral traffic stop, Myron Rouse calls for justice

Updated: 1 hour ago
Over the weekend, a live stream of a traffic stop made its rounds on social media. The video has more than 40 thousand views.

News

Two more positive COVID-19 cases in Craven County Schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Craven County School system is reporting several positive cases of COVID-19.

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Heavy rain moving in for Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
A flash flood watch has been issued for portions of the area

News

New Bern business opens doors as academy hub

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Flame Catering & Banquet Center in New Bern has launched an academy hub to host students and help facilitate their online education while away from the classroom.

News

Bike repair clinic this weekend in Farmville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Bicycling has become a popular way for millions of Americans to stay active during the pandemic, and this weekend, a free clinic will be held in Farmville for all those bike owners.

News

Better Business Bureau of Eastern NC announces Hispanic Heritage Month podcast series

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Better Business Bureau of Eastern NC announces Hispanic Heritage Month podcast series

News

$18 Million contract awarded for dredging project in Morehead City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Army Corps of Engineers has awarded an $18 million contract to Weeks Marine for a dredging project in Morehead City.