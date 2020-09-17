Advertisement

New Bern Fire-Rescue headed west to help with Sally recovery

A New Bern Fire-Rescue crew is headed to the western part of our state Thursday to help with any flooding expected as Sally moves through.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern Fire-Rescue crew is headed to the western part of our state Thursday to help with any flooding expected as Sally moves through.

The fire-rescue department says a boat crew is headed to Hickory early in the morning. They say flooding from what’s left of Sally’s heavy rain and potential landslides are expected in the western part of the state.

The crew will be working with other teams across the state to help where needed.

