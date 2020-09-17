New Bern Fire-Rescue headed west to help with Sally recovery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern Fire-Rescue crew is headed to the western part of our state Thursday to help with any flooding expected as Sally moves through.

The fire-rescue department says a boat crew is headed to Hickory early in the morning. They say flooding from what’s left of Sally’s heavy rain and potential landslides are expected in the western part of the state.

The crew will be working with other teams across the state to help where needed.

