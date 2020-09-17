Advertisement

New Bern business opens doors as academy hub

New Bern banquet center launches hub for student virtual learning
New Bern banquet center launches hub for student virtual learning(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - With many children facing the struggles of online learning because parents have to work or WiFi concerns, students in one eastern Carolina school district are being lent a helping hand by a business committed to not letting their education suffer.

The Flame Catering & Banquet Center in New Bern has launched an academy hub to host students and help facilitate their online education while away from the classroom.

Students in third-through-ninth grade can come daily and receive assistance, making sure they stay engaged during class, while also having resources available to answer additional questions.

One former New Bern High School teacher says when she heard about the idea she approached the owner and asked how she could help and has been serving as a math aid since the program began on Monday.

Jennell Reddick says amid the struggles that already exist with remote learning, math can be a particularly difficult subject and she wants to help as many students as she can. “Teaching math online, it is difficult, it just really is. You’ve got to have the right functions, and you’ve got to make sure there is different devices on whatever program you use, whether it’s on Zoom or wherever. It’s just difficult.”

Craven County Schools is also providing lunch to students who attend. Transportation assistance is also offered. The cost is $10.00 a day and families can register by contacting The Flame directly.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Heavy rain moving in for Thursday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
A flash flood watch has been issued for portions of the area

News

New Bern man found guilty for role in large scale drug trafficking organization

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A New Bern man has been convicted after a federal trial for his role as part of a drug trafficking organization that was importing pounds of methamphetamine through the mail for distribution into New Bern and Kinston.

News

Bike repair clinic this weekend in Farmville

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Bicycling has become a popular way for millions of Americans to stay active during the pandemic, and this weekend, a free clinic will be held in Farmville for all those bike owners.

News

Better Business Bureau of Eastern NC announces Hispanic Heritage Month podcast series

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Better Business Bureau of Eastern NC announces Hispanic Heritage Month podcast series

Latest News

News

$18 Million contract awarded for dredging project in Morehead City

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Army Corps of Engineers has awarded an $18 million contract to Weeks Marine for a dredging project in Morehead City.

News

Pitt County active COVID-19 cases decrease

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Active cases of COVID-19 continue to drop within Pitt County

News

Active Atlantic creates danger on the North Carolina coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liam Collins
Active Atlantic creates danger on the North Carolina coast. As Hurricane Sally tears up buildings and drops more than two inches of rain on parts of the gulf coast, four named storms in the Atlantic Ocean have pushed the tide up and made for dangerous currents on the coast.

News

Rocky Mount shooting that killed 14-year-old ruled accidental

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Rocky Mount shooting that killed 14-year-old ruled accidental

News

School systems looking to move students back to classrooms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stacia Strong
We’re now a few weeks into the new school year and several school districts are considering when and how students will return to the classroom for at least partial face to face instruction.

News

Beaufort County School students to return for in person instruction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Beaufort County Board of Education has voted to have students return to school on October 15.