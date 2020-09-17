New Bern business opens doors as academy hub

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - With many children facing the struggles of online learning because parents have to work or WiFi concerns, students in one eastern Carolina school district are being lent a helping hand by a business committed to not letting their education suffer.

The Flame Catering & Banquet Center in New Bern has launched an academy hub to host students and help facilitate their online education while away from the classroom.

Students in third-through-ninth grade can come daily and receive assistance, making sure they stay engaged during class, while also having resources available to answer additional questions.

One former New Bern High School teacher says when she heard about the idea she approached the owner and asked how she could help and has been serving as a math aid since the program began on Monday.

Jennell Reddick says amid the struggles that already exist with remote learning, math can be a particularly difficult subject and she wants to help as many students as she can. “Teaching math online, it is difficult, it just really is. You’ve got to have the right functions, and you’ve got to make sure there is different devices on whatever program you use, whether it’s on Zoom or wherever. It’s just difficult.”

Craven County Schools is also providing lunch to students who attend. Transportation assistance is also offered. The cost is $10.00 a day and families can register by contacting The Flame directly.

