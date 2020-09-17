Advertisement

More than 1,000 students at N.C. State have tested positive for coronavirus

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - More than 1,000 students at North Carolina State University have tested positive for the coronavirus since classes began last month.

N.C. State is now the second college in the state to surpass 1,000 student cases.

East Carolina University hit that mark earlier this month, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has seen more than 950 cases among students so far.

All three campuses halted in-person undergraduate classes. School leaders urged students to leave their dorms and return home to their families due to a surge in cases shortly after the fall semester began on August 10th.

