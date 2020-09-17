Advertisement

Junior League of Greenville hosting virtual race

The Courage Over Comfort Virtual Run is happening anytime between October 18-31.
The Junior League of Greenville is hosting a virtual 10k, 5k and 1-mile fun run.
The Junior League of Greenville is hosting a virtual 10k, 5k and 1-mile fun run.(Junior League of Greenville)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many groups and organizations have had to readjust events this year, and the Junior League of Greenville is no exception.

The league’s president Erika Taylor says they are hosting their first ever Courage Over Comfort Virtual Run, which consists of a 10k, 5k and 1-mile Kids Fun Run.

It’s a self paced run that can take place anytime between October 18-31. Sign up is available online through September 30.

All 5k/10k runners will receive a swag bag with a unique medal highlighting Greenville, a customized tri-beldn raglan t-shirt and a decal sticker. All fun run participants will get a t-shirt and decal sticker.

After the virtual-event, Advantage Therapy Solutions will provide a post-run yoga and stretch session.

Recognition will be given to the top three runners and all are encouraged to track their run on social media.

The Junior League of Greenville is a nonprofit women’s civic organization with a trifold mission to promote volunteerism, develop the potential of women and improve the community through the effective leadership of trained volunteers.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sylvan Heights Bird Park

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Sylvan Heights Bird Park

Local

One person shot in Bethel armed robbery

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Bethel police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Thrifty Mart late Wednesday night.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Edgecombe, Pasquotank, Hertford counties report more deaths

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A few more Eastern North Carolina counties are reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths Thursday.

Regional

AMBER Alert issued for abducted Stafford County, Va. girl

Updated: 1 hour ago
17-year-old Selena Fernandez is believed to be in extreme danger.

Morning Show

Sylvan Heights Bird Park easing more restrictions; virtual fundraiser set for November

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Liz Bateson
Sylvan Heights Bird Park is easing more restrictions under phase 2.5.

Latest News

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Heavy rain leads to flash flooding potential today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
A flash flood watch has been issued for portions of the area

Local

New Bern Fire-Rescue headed west to help with Sally recovery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A New Bern Fire-Rescue crew is headed to the western part of our state Thursday to help with any flooding expected as Sally moves through.

News

Foul play suspected in disappearance of a Raleigh man

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Foul play suspected in disappearance of a Raleigh man

News

Park renamed for late Washington mayor

Updated: 8 hours ago
A popular riverfront park is being renamed in honor of a local mayor who passed away from COVID-19.

News

Rocky Mount shooting that killed 14-year-old ruled accidental

Updated: 8 hours ago
Police are ruling a shooting in Rocky Mount where a 14-year-old was killed, as an accident.