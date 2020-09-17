Junior League of Greenville hosting virtual race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many groups and organizations have had to readjust events this year, and the Junior League of Greenville is no exception.

The league’s president Erika Taylor says they are hosting their first ever Courage Over Comfort Virtual Run, which consists of a 10k, 5k and 1-mile Kids Fun Run.

It’s a self paced run that can take place anytime between October 18-31. Sign up is available online through September 30.

All 5k/10k runners will receive a swag bag with a unique medal highlighting Greenville, a customized tri-beldn raglan t-shirt and a decal sticker. All fun run participants will get a t-shirt and decal sticker.

After the virtual-event, Advantage Therapy Solutions will provide a post-run yoga and stretch session.

Recognition will be given to the top three runners and all are encouraged to track their run on social media.

The Junior League of Greenville is a nonprofit women’s civic organization with a trifold mission to promote volunteerism, develop the potential of women and improve the community through the effective leadership of trained volunteers.

